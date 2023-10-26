Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Penguins on October 26?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Ryan Johansen to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in three of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 26.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have one shutout, and they average 13.3 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
