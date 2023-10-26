Mikko Rantanen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins meet on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Rantanen against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Rantanen has averaged 20:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Rantanen has scored a goal in four of six games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In five of six games this year, Rantanen has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of six games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Rantanen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 2 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.