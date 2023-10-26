The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will face the Buffalo Bills' defense and Terrel Bernard in Week 8 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers pass catchers' matchup versus the Bills pass defense.

Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: Amazon Prime Video

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 70.8 11.8 13 51 9.08

Mike Evans vs. Terrel Bernard Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans paces his squad with 468 receiving yards on 30 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Tampa Bay ranks 21st in the NFL with 1,319 passing yards (219.8 per game) and 17th in passing yards per attempt (6.4).

The Buccaneers are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 28th in the NFL with 103 total points scored (17.2 per contest). They also rank 26th in total yards (1,786).

Tampa Bay, which is averaging 34.2 pass attempts per game, ranks 18th in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers have made 28 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 16th in the league. They throw the ball 59.6% of the time in the red zone.

Terrel Bernard & the Bills' Defense

Terrel Bernard has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 68 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Buffalo is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 1,409 (201.3 per game).

The Bills' points-against average on defense is 16.9 per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Buffalo has given up over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

Six players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bills this season.

Mike Evans vs. Terrel Bernard Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Terrel Bernard Rec. Targets 49 21 Def. Targets Receptions 30 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.6 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 468 68 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 78 9.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 134 6 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

