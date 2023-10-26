Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield will be facing off on October 26, when the Buffalo Bills (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) meet at Highmark Stadium. In the piece below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Bills vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: Amazon Prime Video

Josh Allen vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 7 Games Played 6 70.7% Completion % 65.2% 1,841 (263) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,363 (227.2) 15 Touchdowns 8 7 Interceptions 4 148 (21.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 99 (16.5) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 263.5 yards

: Over/Under 263.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rank third in the NFL with 17.3 points allowed per contest and rank 11th in total yards allowed with 342.5 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay ranks 19th in the NFL with 1,480 passing yards allowed (246.7 per game) and 20th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Against the run, the Buccaneers are top-10 this season, ranking seventh in the NFL with 575 total rushing yards allowed (95.8 allowed per game). They also rank fifth in rushing TDs allowed (three).

On defense, Tampa Bay is 32nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 50%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks first at 22.2%.

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 228.5 yards

Bills Defensive Stats

