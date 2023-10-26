The Colorado Avalanche, with Cale Makar, take the ice Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Makar against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Cale Makar vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, ALT, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Makar has averaged 24:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Makar has a goal in three games this year through six games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Makar has a point in five games this season (out of six), including multiple points three times.

In four of six games this year, Makar has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Makar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 6 Games 2 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

