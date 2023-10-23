T.J. Hockenson has a tough matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The 49ers give up 197.8 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Hockenson has 36 grabs on 47 targets for 304 yards and two scores, with an average of 50.7 yards per game.

Hockenson vs. the 49ers

Hockenson vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 97 REC YPG / REC TD

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 49ers yield 197.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding five this season (0.8 per game).

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-118)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (two times in six games), Hockenson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hockenson has been targeted on 47 of his team's 235 passing attempts this season (20.0% target share).

He is averaging 6.5 yards per target (91st in NFL play), averaging 304 yards on 47 passes thrown his way.

Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has scored two of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

Hockenson has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

