With the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) squaring off on October 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Vikings vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

Kirk Cousins vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 6 Games Played 6 67.2% Completion % 67.5% 1,679 (279.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,396 (232.7) 14 Touchdowns 10 4 Interceptions 1 17 (2.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 31 (5.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 238.5 yards

: Over/Under 238.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

49ers Defensive Stats

This season, the 49ers have been getting it done on defense, with 14.5 points allowed per game (second in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco's D has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 1,187 total passing yards allowed (197.8 per game).

Against the run, the 49ers are top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 481 total rushing yards allowed (80.2 allowed per game). They also rank sixth in rushing touchdowns allowed (three).

On defense, San Francisco is 12th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.5%. It is 24th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 63.6%.

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 236.5 yards

: Over/Under 236.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Vikings Defensive Stats

