Should you wager on Cam Akers scoring a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Akers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Akers has run for 92 yards on 33 carries (23 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Akers also has five catches this season for 21 yards (5.3 ypg).

Akers has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Cam Akers Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 22 29 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 5 40 0 2 11 0 Week 5 Chiefs 5 15 0 2 3 0 Week 6 @Bears 1 8 0 1 7 0

Rep Cam Akers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.