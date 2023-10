The soccer slate on Sunday, which includes Toulouse versus Stade de Reims in a Ligue 1 match, is not one to miss.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Stade de Reims

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Nantes vs Montpellier HSC

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Fiorentina Women's FC vs Juventus FC

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:56 AM ET

8:56 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: UC Sampdoria Spa vs Roma

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 10:56 AM ET

10:56 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: U.C. Sampdoria vs Roma

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 10:56 AM ET

10:56 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Aston Villa vs West Ham United

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Fenerbahce SK vs Hatayspor

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Pennsylvania vs Harvard

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: Atalanta BC vs Genoa

League: Serie A

Serie A Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Monmouth vs Campbell

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: LIU vs Stonehill

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: DePaul vs Villanova

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs Massachusetts

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Clemson vs Pittsburgh

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Tennessee vs Texas A&M

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Jose State vs Air Force

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UNLV vs Boise State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: River Plate (URU) vs Peñarol

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Colorado

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs Oregon

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fresno State vs Colorado College

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Auburn vs LSU

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Washington vs Stanford

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs Emelec

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NWSL: NWSL Soccer

League: NWSL

NWSL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!