The Miami Dolphins (5-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Before the Eagles play the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 2.5 51.5 -145 +120

Eagles vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's games this season have had an average of 45.5 points, six fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times in six games with a set spread.

The Eagles have won 83.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-1).

Philadelphia has gone 5-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (83.3%).

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 48.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Dolphins have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 25.8 6 20.7 17 45.5 2 6 Dolphins 37.2 1 26 26 48.8 4 6

Eagles vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Eagles

In its last three games, Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Philadelphia's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Eagles have put up a total of 31 more points than their opponents this year (5.1 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (11.2 per game).

Dolphins

Over its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Dolphins have hit the over twice in their past three games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents by a total of 31 points this season (5.1 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 67 more points than their opponents (11.2 per game).

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.8 45.4 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26.5 25.3 ATS Record 3-2-1 0-1-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-0-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 2-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 47.5 50 Implied Team Total AVG 27.8 29.3 26.3 ATS Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

