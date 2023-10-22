According to bookmakers, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) are only 2.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The point total has been set at 52.

Eagles vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-2.5) 52 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-2.5) 51.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Philadelphia vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Eagles vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Philadelphia is 3-2-1 ATS this season.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Philadelphia games have gone over the point total on three of six occasions (50%).

Against the spread, Miami is 5-1-0 this year.

The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of six Miami games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Jalen Hurts 241.5 (-115) 1.5 (+100) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyreek Hill - - - - 95.5 (-115) - Raheem Mostert - - 49.5 (-111) - - - Jaylen Waddle - - - - 60.5 (-111) - Tua Tagovailoa 269.5 (-115) - 4.5 (-105) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

