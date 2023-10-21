Ranked teams will be on the Week 8 college football schedule in 17 games, including the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions squaring off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of week 8's top college football action.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)

No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)

UCF Knights at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma (-19.5)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-19.5)

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)

Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon (-20)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Favorite: Iowa (-4)

No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-22.5)

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: Florida State (-13.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Michigan (-24.5)

Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: LSU (-30.5)

No. 14 Utah Utes at No. 18 USC Trojans

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: USC (-6.5)

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Favorite: Washington (-28.5)

No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCLA (-17)

Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.