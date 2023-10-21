The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-0) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Saluki Stadium in a battle of MVFC foes.

Southern Illinois ranks 64th in total offense this season (351.3 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 351.3 yards allowed per game. South Dakota State has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in total yards per game (467) and third-best in total yards allowed per game (226).

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

South Dakota State Southern Illinois 467 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (71st) 226 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.8 (21st) 255.7 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.5 (83rd) 211.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.8 (39th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has recored 1,160 passing yards, or 193.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.9% of his passes and has tossed 15 touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 24.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 77 times for 594 yards (99 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 11 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Amar Johnson has totaled 377 yards on 58 carries with one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke paces his squad with 349 receiving yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has caught 11 passes and compiled 206 receiving yards (34.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Zach Heins' 16 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has thrown for 1,341 yards (223.5 ypg) to lead Southern Illinois, completing 66.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 266 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Justin Strong has racked up 192 yards on 37 attempts, scoring three times.

Izaiah Hartrup's 340 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 28 catches and three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has put together a 329-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 36 targets.

Aidan Quinn has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes and scoring one touchdown.

