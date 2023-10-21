Based on our computer model, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take down the Southern Illinois Salukis when the two teams play at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-14.9) 52.7 South Dakota State 34, Southern Illinois 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 MVFC Predictions

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jackrabbits' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have won twice against the spread this year.

The Salukis have yet to hit the over this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackrabbits vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 25.3 19.3 41 21.5 17.5 18.3 South Dakota State 43 13 37 12.5 40 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.