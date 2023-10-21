The outings in a Week 8 college football lineup sure to please for fans in South Dakota include the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the Southern Illinois Salukis at Saluki Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

