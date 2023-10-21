Ryan Johansen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Hurricanes - October 21
The Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Johansen among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Johansen's props? Here is some information to help you.
Ryan Johansen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Johansen Season Stats Insights
- Johansen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:04 per game on the ice, is +2.
- Johansen has scored a goal in one of four games this year.
- Johansen has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.
- Johansen has yet to post an assist through four games this year.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Johansen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 29.4% chance of Johansen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Johansen Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|4
|Games
|2
|1
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
