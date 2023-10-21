On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Ryan Johansen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

Johansen has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 24 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

