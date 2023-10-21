Should you bet on Josh Manson to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Manson has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.