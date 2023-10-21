Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Hurricanes on October 21, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Colorado Avalanche-Carolina Hurricanes matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (seven total points), having amassed three goals and four assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|2
|2
|4
|5
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Nathan MacKinnon has two goals and two assists to total four points (1.0 per game).
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|14
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|2
|3
|4
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Cale Makar has two goals and two assists for Colorado.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Seth Jarvis has helped lead the offense for Carolina this season with four goals and two assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
