The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) head into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

Saints vs. Jaguars Insights

This year, the Saints average just 2.1 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars allow (20.3).

This year Jacksonville racks up 7.7 more points per game (23.7) than New Orleans gives up (16).

The Saints rack up 33.2 fewer yards per game (312.5), than the Jaguars allow per matchup (345.7).

Jacksonville racks up 59 more yards per game (337.3) than New Orleans gives up (278.3).

This season, the Saints rush for 20.5 more yards per game (95.8) than the Jaguars allow per outing (75.3).

This season Jacksonville runs for 17.2 more yards per game (113.5) than New Orleans allows (96.3).

This year, the Saints have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (15).

Jacksonville has eight giveaways this season, while New Orleans has 10 takeaways.

Saints Home Performance

The Saints score 12.5 points per game at home (5.7 less than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (4.5 more than overall).

At home, the Saints rack up 274 yards per game and give up 319. That's less than they gain overall (312.5), but more than they allow (278.3).

At home, New Orleans racks up 204.5 passing yards per game and concedes 210. That's less than it gains overall (216.7), and more than it allows (182).

The Saints accumulate 69.5 rushing yards per game at home (26.3 less than their overall average), and give up 109 at home (12.7 more than overall).

The Saints convert 40% of third downs in home games (2.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 37% at home (4.9% higher than overall).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay L 26-9 FOX 10/8/2023 at New England W 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX

Jaguars Away Performance

In road games, the Jaguars score 28 points per game and concede 20.5. That is more than they score (23.7) and give up (20.3) overall.

The Jaguars rack up 408 yards per game in away games (70.7 more than their overall average), and give up 334 in away games (11.7 less than overall).

Jacksonville's average passing yards gained (257.5) and conceded (287) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 223.8 and 270.3, respectively.

On the road, the Jaguars rack up 150.5 rushing yards per game and give up 47. That's more than they gain overall (113.5), and less than they allow (75.3).

On the road, the Jaguars convert 43.3% of third downs and allow 29.2% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.1%), and less than they allow (39.5%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Atlanta W 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo W 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS

