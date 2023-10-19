South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pennington County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Pennington County, South Dakota this week? We've got you covered.
Pennington County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
St. Thomas More High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Colton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
