Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Gregory County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

Gregory County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Gregory High School at Harding County High School