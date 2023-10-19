The Colorado Avalanche (3-0, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2) at Ball Arena. The contest on Thursday, October 19 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-350)

Avalanche (-350) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-2.6)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche were 15-8-23 in overtime games on their way to a 51-24-7 overall record last season.

Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.

The eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-3-3 (seven points).

Colorado took eight points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).

The Avalanche scored three or more goals 60 times, and went 48-9-3 in those games (to register 99 points).

In the 37 games when Colorado scored a lone power-play goal, it went 23-11-3 to record 49 points.

In the 51 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche's opponent had more shots in 34 games last season. The Avalanche went 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 8th 33.3 Shots 27 31st 14th 31 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 6th 24.52% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

