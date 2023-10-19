Avalanche vs. Blackhawks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
The Colorado Avalanche (3-0) are heavily favored at home (-350 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2, +280 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest starts at 10:30 PM ET from Ball Arena on ESPN.
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+280
|6.5
Avalanche vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends
- Chicago has not played a game this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
- The Avalanche were favored on the moneyline in three games this season, and won every time.
- The Blackhawks have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.
- Colorado has not played with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.
- Chicago has had moneyline odds of +280 or longer once this season and won that game.
