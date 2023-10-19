Artturi Lehkonen and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Lehkonen in that upcoming Avalanche-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 64 games last season, Lehkonen had a plus-minus rating of +8, and averaged 15:57 on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 of 64 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

Lehkonen had an assist in 27 games last season out of 64 games played, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Lehkonen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Blackhawks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

They had the league's 30th-ranked goal differential at -97.

