The Philadelphia Phillies are at home for Game 2 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies won the first game.

The Phillies will call on Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Time: 8:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 4.46, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Aaron Nola vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-26 with a double, a home run and four RBI in 6 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (12-8) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, Oct. 8, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering three hits.

In 30 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.

Kelly is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Kelly will look to build on a 31-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 30 outings this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.438) and ranks eighth in home runs hit (220) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1417 total hits and eighth in MLB play scoring 796 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Kelly has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are batting .143.

