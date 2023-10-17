Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Toews interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Devon Toews vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Toews Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Toews averaged 24:29 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +39.

He had a goal in seven of 80 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Toews had an assist in 33 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Toews has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Kraken in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

Their goal differential (+37) made them 10th-best in the league.

