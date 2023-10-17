The Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+130) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche recorded a 20-9 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -155 or stronger last season, Colorado compiled a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 60.8% to win.

Last season, Colorado games went over this one's 6-goal total 45 times.

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the league last season.

Colorado allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado put up last season were the fifth-most in the NHL (on 261 chances).

The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).

Colorado scored six shorthanded goals last season.

The Avalanche had the league's 17th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (79.03%).

The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs (27th in the NHL)

Colorado scored on 10% of its shots as a team (17th in league).

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

