Avalanche vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
Tuesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (2-0) and the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The Avalanche are -150 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Kraken (+125) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Avalanche vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-150
|+125
|6
Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has not played a game this season that finished with over 6 goals.
- The Avalanche have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- The Kraken fell in the single game they played as the underdog this season.
- Colorado has had moneyline odds of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Seattle has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.
