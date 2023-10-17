Avalanche vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - October 17
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (2-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Avalanche prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (0-2-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.
- Seattle's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-150)
|Kraken (+125)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.