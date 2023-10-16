The Los Angeles Chargers play on Monday at 8:15 PM ET at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.

Looking to make player prop bets? Several of the best contributors for the Cowboys and the Chargers will have player props available for this game.

Sign up to bet on the Cowboys-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +450

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +410

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +125

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 34.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 35.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 36.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 73.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 69.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 253.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) -

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gerald Everett - - 28.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 51.5 (-113) 32.5 (-113) Keenan Allen - - 85.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 274.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Josh Palmer - - 46.5 (-114) Quentin Johnston - - 36.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.