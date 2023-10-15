Vikings vs. Bears Player Props & Odds – Week 6
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, two of the best offensive performers in football will be featured when wideout T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings visit quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
Before placing a player prop bet, check out the player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Vikings and the Bears.
Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds
- Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Justin Fields Touchdown Odds
- Fields Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Cam Akers
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|-
|Kirk Cousins
|251.5 (-113)
|2.5 (-106)
|-
|T.J. Hockenson
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|Alexander Mattison
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|K.J. Osborn
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Brandon Powell
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|D'Onta Foreman
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-128)
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Justin Fields
|192.5 (-113)
|52.5 (-113)
|-
