Kene Nwangwu was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Nwangwu's stats below.

The season stats for Nwangwu a year ago included nine carries for 14 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look reveals he averaged 1.6 yards per carry, and in the passing game he had two receptions (two targets) for 21 yards.

Kene Nwangwu Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Vikings have no other RB on the injury report.

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Nwangwu 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 14 0 1.6 2 2 21 0

Nwangwu Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 11 Cowboys 4 1 0 1 5 0 Week 18 @Bears 5 13 0 1 16 0

