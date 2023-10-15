Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL, 286 per game.

Osborn has a 166-yard campaign on 13 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 26 occasions, and averages 33.2 yards.

Osborn vs. the Bears

Osborn vs the Bears (since 2021): 4 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 50 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 286 passing yards the Bears give up per outing makes them the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Bears have allowed 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.4 per game. That ranks 31st in the league.

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Osborn has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Osborn has been targeted on 26 of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (12.7% target share).

He has 166 receiving yards on 26 targets to rank 96th in NFL play with 6.4 yards per target.

Osborn has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 15.4% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Osborn has been targeted seven times in the red zone (22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

