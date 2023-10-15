The Buffalo Bills (3-2) host a struggling New York Giants (1-4) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Giants have lost three games in a row.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Bills and Giants can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 14.5 44 -1100 +675

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bills vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has an average point total of 47.3 in their contests this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Buffalo has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter.

New York Giants

The Giants and their opponents have scored more than 44 combined points twice this season.

The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 44.1, 0.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Giants have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-5-0).

This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +675 odds on them winning this game.

Bills vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 31.8 3 16.0 6 47.3 3 5 Giants 12.4 31 30.6 29 44.1 2 5

Bills vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Over its past three contests, Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Buffalo's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 79 points this season (15.8 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 91 points (18.2 per game).

Giants

New York is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three games.

The Giants have not hit the over in their past three contests.

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 79 points this season (15.8 per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 91 points on the year (18.2 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 49.3 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.2 27.3 24.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 45.0 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 24.0 26.3 ATS Record 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.