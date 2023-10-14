The Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) are 11.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the Air Force Falcons (5-0) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. A total of 41.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Air Force ranks 56th in total offense this season (411.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 411.8 yards allowed per game. With 26.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Wyoming ranks 86th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 64th, giving up 24.2 points per contest.

Wyoming vs. Air Force Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Falcon Stadium

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -11.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -400 +325

Wyoming Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Cowboys are accumulating 323.3 yards per game (-81-worst in college football) and allowing 386.0 (90th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Cowboys are eighth-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (27.0 per game) and 69th in points allowed (21.3).

Wyoming is accumulating 141.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-98-worst in the nation), and allowing 229.7 per game (-18-worst).

The Cowboys are gaining 182.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (70th in college football), and giving up 156.3 per game (-9-worst).

Over their last three contests, the Cowboys have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Wyoming has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming has gone 3-1-1 ATS this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in two of two games this year.

Two of Wyoming's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

This season, Wyoming has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Wyoming has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +325 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 758 yards on 69-of-117 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 155 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee is his team's leading rusher with 75 carries for 540 yards, or 90.0 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Wyatt Wieland's 234 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 35 targets with three touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has racked up 204 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on nine receptions.

Treyton Welch has racked up 152 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

DeVonne Harris paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Shae Suiaunoa, Wyoming's top tackler, has 44 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Wrook Brown has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

