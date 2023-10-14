Wyoming vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Air Force Falcons (5-0) will play their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.
Wyoming vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- City: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
Wyoming vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-10.5)
|42.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-10.5)
|42.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Wyoming vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- Wyoming has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing twice.
- The Cowboys have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Air Force has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
