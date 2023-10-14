The Air Force Falcons (5-0) host an MWC clash against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Falcon Stadium.

Air Force has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 15th-best in scoring offense (37.6 points per game) and eighth-best in scoring defense (12.2 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Wyoming ranks 86th in the FBS (26.2 points per game), and it is 64th defensively (24.2 points allowed per contest).

Wyoming vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Wyoming vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Wyoming Air Force 325.3 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.8 (90th) 374.8 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.8 (2nd) 173.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (1st) 151.7 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 82.0 (133rd) 6 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 758 passing yards (126.3 per game) while completing 59% of his passes. He's tossed nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 155 yards (25.8 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has rushed for 540 yards on 75 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Wyatt Wieland's 234 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 35 targets with three touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has recorded 204 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on nine receptions.

Treyton Welch's 23 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has 400 rushing yards on 91 carries with eight touchdowns.

Jared Roznos' leads his squad with 245 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of seven targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has hauled in two receptions totaling 82 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brandon Engel has a total of 46 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws.

