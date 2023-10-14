Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the South Dakota Coyotes and Youngstown State Penguins match up at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Coyotes. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Dakota vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-15.9) 51.3 South Dakota 34, Youngstown State 18

Week 7 MVFC Predictions

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, five of Coyotes games went over the point total.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins is 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

No Penguins two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Coyotes vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 26.2 13.4 32.3 4.3 17.0 27.0 Youngstown State 35.8 24.0 43.7 13.7 24.0 39.5

