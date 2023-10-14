The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in a clash of MVFC opponents.

South Dakota State has been firing on all cylinders this season, ranking seventh-best in total offense (468.4 yards per game) and fourth-best in total defense (218.4 yards allowed per game). With 27.6 points per game on offense, Northern Iowa ranks 46th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 69th, allowing 28.4 points per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

South Dakota State Northern Iowa 468.4 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.8 (61st) 218.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (38th) 273 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.6 (99th) 195.4 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.2 (13th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 869 yards (173.8 ypg) on 63-of-96 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Davis has 491 rushing yards on 60 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 98 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Amar Johnson has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 342 yards (68.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke's team-leading 293 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 29 targets) with three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has caught seven passes while averaging 29.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Zach Heins has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in 11 grabs for 131 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 1,377 yards on 105-of-171 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tye Edwards, has carried the ball 71 times for 293 yards (58.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Harrison Bey-Buie has racked up 190 yards on 41 carries with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has registered 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 453 (90.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has caught 16 passes and compiled 193 receiving yards (38.6 per game).

Sergio Morancy's 12 grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 165 yards (33 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota State or Northern Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.