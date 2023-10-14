The Youngstown State Penguins versus the South Dakota Coyotes is a game to watch for fans of South Dakota college football on a Week 7 slate that features plenty of exciting matchups.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

Youngstown State Penguins at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

