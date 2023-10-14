Harvard, Yale, Week 7 Ivy League Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the Ivy League as we enter Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Harvard
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th
- Last Game: W 41-23 vs Cornell
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Yale
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Brown
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
- Last Game: L 34-30 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Princeton
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
- Last Game: W 42-39 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Columbia
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Cornell
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
- Last Game: L 41-23 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Bucknell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Yale
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Colgate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Columbia
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th
- Last Game: W 16-0 vs Marist
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Princeton
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
- Last Game: L 12-9 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Brown
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
