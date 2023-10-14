MWC opponents will clash when the Air Force Falcons (5-0) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (5-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Air Force vs. Wyoming?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 32, Wyoming 19

Air Force 32, Wyoming 19 Air Force has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Falcons have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

Wyoming has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Cowboys have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +340 on the moneyline.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-11.5)



Air Force (-11.5) Against the spread, Air Force is 3-0-0 this season.

Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-1-1 this season.

The Cowboys have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Air Force and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 41.5 points three times this season.

There have been three Wyoming games that have ended with a combined score over 41.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.8 points per game, 22.3 points more than the over/under of 41.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44 45.5 Implied Total AVG 27 27.5 26 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.8 48.5 Implied Total AVG 29.6 27.3 39 ATS Record 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.