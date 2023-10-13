South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McCook County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in McCook County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
McCook County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
McCook Central-Montrose at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Parker, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
