South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fall River County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Fall River County, South Dakota this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fall River County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Hill City High School at Hot Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Hot Springs, SD
- Conference: A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.