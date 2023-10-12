In the game between the SMU Mustangs and East Carolina Pirates on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Mustangs to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

SMU vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (49.5) SMU 30, East Carolina 18

Week 7 Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Mustangs have one win against the spread this season.

SMU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

The Mustangs have yet to hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 49.5, 13.1 points fewer than the average total in SMU games thus far this season.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Pirates is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season, East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for the East Carolina this season is one point lower than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 33.8 18.4 47 10 14 31 East Carolina 21 25.6 28.5 15.5 16 32.3

