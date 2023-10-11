The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros face off in Game 4 of the ALDS, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Target Field. The Astros are ahead 2-1 and would clinch with a victory.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) for the Twins and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) for the Astros.

Twins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.51 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will hand the ball to Ryan (11-10) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Ryan has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Joe Ryan vs. Astros

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.437) and 222 home runs.

The Astros have gone 7-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Urquidy

Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.

Urquidy is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Urquidy has put up five starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Jose Urquidy vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 10th in the league with 778 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .428 slugging percentage (seventh in MLB play) and has hit a total of 233 home runs (third in the league).

Urquidy has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP against the Twins this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .304 batting average over one appearance.

