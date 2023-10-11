Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3 on October 11, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks prior to their matchup at 9:07 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Field.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lynn Stats
- Lance Lynn (13-11) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 33rd start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 12
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Marlins
|Sep. 6
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|3
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 96 walks and 107 RBI (179 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .307/.408/.579 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 59 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI (211 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.
- He's slashing .331/.410/.567 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has swiped 54 bases.
- He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line on the year.
- Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Oct. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
