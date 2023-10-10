Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday will feature the Minnesota Twins playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 1-1 series deadlock when action begins at 4:07 PM ET on FOX, live from Target Field. Cristian Javier will start for the Astros and Sonny Gray is the Twins' starter in the matchup.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank third-best in MLB play with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 21st in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).

The Twins are 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Astros pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering five hits.

Gray has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to collect his 29th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 32 outings this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (10-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 31 starts this season.

In 31 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Jose Urquidy Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins - Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away - -

