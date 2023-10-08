The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kansas City is a 4-point favorite in the game. For this game, an over/under of 52.5 has been set.

The Chiefs' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Vikings. Before the Vikings square off against the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-4) 52.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-4) 52.5 -200 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

Minnesota vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Vikings have no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this season.

Minnesota has had one game (of four) go over the total this year.

Kansas City is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won once ATS (1-2) as a 4-point favorite or more this year.

Two of Kansas City's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.